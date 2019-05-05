Home

Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
Service
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:30 AM
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
Frank M. Gentille, age 99. Beloved husband of the late Helen Gentille. Loving father of Jeanne Ann (Ramon) Rosales and Barbara Lynne (Michael) Rimkavich. Grandfather of Michael (Kelly) Fleetwood, Shelley Fleetwood, Colleen (Stan) Uba and Pamela (J.R.) Renfrow, Randall (Brandy) Lindquist and Stacey Pettry. Great Grandfather of 16, and great-great grandfather of 1. Visitation Thursday 3-9 P.M. at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Avenue, Darien where a Chapel Service will be held on Friday at 10:30 A.M. Interment Clarendon Hills Cemetery. For info: (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 5, 2019
