Frank M. Kluts Jr.
Frank M. Kluts, Jr. a long-time Burr Ridge resident, passed away on August 17, 2020. Frank was the beloved husband and best friend of Janice (nee Fuscaldo) and devoted son to the late Frank and Mary Kluts. A dear uncle to many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and great-grand nieces and nephews and many cousins. Fond brother-in-law of the late James (the late Marie), the late Louis ( the late Linda) Fuscaldo. A treasured friend of many. A private funeral mass and interment will be held. Arrangements by Brian Powell Funeral Directors of Hinsdale. For more information 630-703-9131 or www.powellfuneraldirectors.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Powell Funeral Directors
5706 Foxgate Lane (office location)
Hinsdale, IL 60521
630-703-9131
August 19, 2020
The best friend that I ever had & he was my brother that I never had !! I knew Francis for over 40 years & I will truly miss him but the memories will always be there in my mind! We had so many good times also with Janice & my wife Sheila! Frankie is gone but never forgotten!!
Michael Enzenbacher
Friend
