|
|
Beloved husband and best friend to Kathleen (nee Schumacher) for 50 years. Loving and devoted father of Michael (Mariellen Heffernan), Molly (Michael) Kelly, and Kelly (David) Kachmarik. Adored grandpa of Maeve, Michael, Norine, Seamus, Liam, Finnbhar, Mairi, Connor, Maggie, and Owen. Proud son of Francis "Babe" and Mary Maloney. Fond brother of Ed (Betsy), Terry (Pam), Maureen (Bob) Walsh. Kind brother-in-law of Carole Schumacher, the late Jerry (Cathy) Schumacher, Erin (Dave) Carlstedt, Maureen (Phil) Panatera, Mary Pat (Jim) Rohan, Jim (Julie) Schumacher, and Sue (Tom) Sheahan. He was a beloved uncle to many treasured nieces and nephews. Frank was a teacher, coach, and mentor to many. He started his career as a speech teacher and head football coach at Mt. Carmel High School where he led the Caravan to the 1967 Prep Bowl championship in front of a crowd of 58,000 at Solder Field. He then returned to his alma mater as a football coach at the University of Michigan from 1968 – 1973. Frank became head football coach at Syracuse University from 1974-1980 leading them to an Independence Bowl win in 1979. Frank returned to Chicago in 1981 to raise his family and became Director of Ticket Operations for the Chicago Cubs from 1981-2011. Frank believed in faith, hard work, education and unwavering ethics. Through all of his professional accomplishments, his greatest treasure was his family. Due to the CDC requirements regarding COVID-19, visitation and funeral service will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Developments Offices of either Mt. Carmel High School, 6410 S. Dante, Chicago, IL 60637 or Marist High School, 4200 W. 115th Street, Chicago, IL 60655 in memory of Frank M. Maloney would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Homes. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 2, 2020