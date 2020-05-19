Frank M. Panzica, 91, of Chicago, passed away May 15, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Angela Panzica; loving father of the late Nicholas and Karla (Doug) Megow; proud grandfather of Jacqueline (Steven) Spreengo, Elizabeth Megow, Frank (Joanna) Panzica and Christopher Panzica; dear great-grandfather of Lily and Nicholas; fond brother of Anthony Panzica. He was preceded in death by his parents Nicholas and Frances Panzica. Private visitation and funeral service Thursday May 21, 2020 at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton, IL 60187. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery Hillside, IL. Info @ www.williams-kampp.com or (630) 668-0016. In lieu of flowers donations appreciated to the Alzheimer's Association 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800 Chicago, IL 60631 or www.alz.org
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 19, 2020.