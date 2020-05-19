Frank M. Panzica
Frank M. Panzica, 91, of Chicago, passed away May 15, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Angela Panzica; loving father of the late Nicholas and Karla (Doug) Megow; proud grandfather of Jacqueline (Steven) Spreengo, Elizabeth Megow, Frank (Joanna) Panzica and Christopher Panzica; dear great-grandfather of Lily and Nicholas; fond brother of Anthony Panzica. He was preceded in death by his parents Nicholas and Frances Panzica. Private visitation and funeral service Thursday May 21, 2020 at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton, IL 60187. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery Hillside, IL. Info @ www.williams-kampp.com or (630) 668-0016. In lieu of flowers donations appreciated to the Alzheimer's Association 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800 Chicago, IL 60631 or www.alz.org


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
