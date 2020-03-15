|
Frank M. Sedlacek, age 85. Beloved husband of the late Tatiana nee Motel; loving father of Zachary (Penny), Michael and Susan (Kenneth) Schuster; dear grandfather of Stephen (Kayla), Kaila (Steven), Matthew, Branden, and Nathan; great- grandfather of Makenna; fond brother of the late Albert and the late Josephine. Proud former 40 year employee Burlington Northern Railroad. Visitation Thursday, March 19 from 3-8 p.m. with Panikhida Service 7 p.m. at St. Peter & St Paul Orthodox Church, 6980 S. County Line Rd, Burr Ridge. Lying-in-state Friday 9 a.m. until time of service 10 a.m. Interment Evergreen Cemetery. May his memory be eternal. Arrangements by Otto V. Stransky & Son Funeral Directors (773)778-0700
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 15, 2020