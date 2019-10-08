Home

Larson-Nelson Funeral Home
1010 W. South Street
Plano, IL 60545
(630) 552-7211
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Larson-Nelson Funeral Home
1010 W. South Street
Plano, IL 60545
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Larson-Nelson Funeral Home
1010 W. South Street
Plano, IL 60545
View Map
Frank Michael Schneider


1955 - 2019
Frank Michael Schneider, age 64 of Hinckley, IL passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center in Aurora, IL. He was born on June 16, 1955 in Chicago, IL the son of Frank and Louise (Preis) Schneider.

Frank retired after 30 years of service with the Dept of Energy, Fermilab National Accelerator Laboratory. Frank was a talented Machinist and Mechanical Engineer, his work on superconductors and infrastructure were crucial to the Labs research into the origins of our Universe. He was an avid automotive enthusiast and racing/NASCAR fan. Frank enjoyed playing his guitar and rebuilding and restoring American Muscle Cars. He was a loving brother and uncle who will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Frank is survived by his sisters, Angela Straus of Chapel Hill, NC, Yvonne P. (Kevin Barnes) Schneider of Plano, IL and Elke Schneider of Plano, IL; as well as two nieces and two nephews.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, October 11, 2019 at the Nelson Funeral Home, 1010 West South Street, Plano, IL. Interment will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery in Hinckley, IL.

Friends may visit from 4:00 until 7:00 pm on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at the Nelson Funeral Home in Plano, IL. Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or (630) 552-7211.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 8, 2019
