Frank Miszkiewicz, 94, formerly of Chicago, passed away April 15, 2020. He was born September 10, 1925 in Poland, son of the late Walter and Anniela (Sulikowski) Miszkiewicz. He was a parishioner of St. Rosalie Roman Catholic Church in Norridge. He is survived by several nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Alicja Stefani Miszkiewicz. Private services will be held with an entombment at St. Adalbert Cemetery, Niles, IL. Arrangements were handled by The Healy Chapel, Sugar Grove, IL. To sign the online guestbook please visit www.healychapel.com. 630-466-1330.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020