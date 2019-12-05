|
|
Frank T. Mohr, Jr. (90) of Naples, FL, formerly of Lake Forest, IL died peacefully at his home on Sunday, December 1st. He graduated from Lake Forest College in 1952 and The University of Illinois in 1954 with a Masters in Industrial Relations. He had a 21-year business career as Vice President with Culligan International. While working he began studying at McCormack Theological Seminary for his Masters in Theology in 1975. While completing his Doctorate in Divinity degree at McCormick he became the Executive Director of The Church Federation of Greater Chicago. During his tenure he helped organize an Ecumenical Celebration for Pope John Paul II in Chicago in 1979. Subsequently, President Carter honored him in the White House for his religious and community service. In 1985 he became an ordained Presbyterian Minister and began his service at Vanderbilt Presbyterian Church in Naples, FL. His final calling was in 1999 with the Moorings Presbyterian Church as Visitation Pastor. Frank's additional passion was Musky fishing at his beloved cabin in Hayward, WI, where he caught more than 250 fish including the largest Musky in the state in 2010! He also had a lifelong love of baseball that included the Chicago Cubs where he tried out for the team in 1946.
Frank was predeceased by his wife Jean Whyte of 64 years. He is survived by his four children: Scott Mohr and wife Sally, Libby McKee and husband Rusty, Margaret McBane and husband Dick and Mary Stokes and husband Jim. Frank was blessed with ten loving grandchildren: Charley, McKee and wife Laura, Scotty Mohr and wife Jaclyn, William McKee and wife Catie, Parker McKee and wife Lane, Emily Winters, Betsy Winters, Molly Winters, Wes Stokes, Kate Mohr and husband Stephen Stahl and Ian Stokes and two great grandchildren: Taylor Mohr and Carter Mohr.
Frank will be deeply missed by all who knew him and read his books. A Memorial Service to honor Frank will be held at the First Presbyterian Church, 700 North Sheridan, Rd. Lake Forest, IL on Saturday, December 7th at 2:00pm, with a reception following. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the First Presbyterian Church of Lake Forest. Info at Wenban Funeral Home, 847-234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 5, 2019