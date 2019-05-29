Home

Dalcamo Funeral Home
470 W 26Th St
Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 842-8681
U.S. Marine Veteran and Retired C.P.D; beloved husband of Cathy nee Bradley; loving father of William (Lara), Jacqueline (Brandon) Cabbiness, Joseph (Carrie) and Laura; cherished grandfather of Elise, Zak, Josh, Claire, John and Jacob; devoted son of the late Frank and Mary Murczek; dear brother of Ben (Judy) Lewan, Robert (Theresa) Lewanski, Marianne Carroll, Geraldine (late Bobby) Breeden, Donald Murczek, late Dorothy (late Phillip) Evans, late La Verne (late Chuck) Lundvick and the late Raymond Murczek; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Frank was a proud member of the CPD Mounted Patrol Unit and alongtime Patrolman in the 1st District. Visitation Friday, May 31st from 9:30am until the time of the Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Parish Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 3552 S. Hermitage Ave., Chicago. Cremation Oak Ridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Chicago Police Chaplins Ministery at [email protected] preferred. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Dalcamo Funeral Home 312-842-8681 or www.dalcamofuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 29, 2019
