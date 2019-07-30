|
|
Frank N. Cerino. Age 79. Beecher resident formerly of Dolton and Chicago's Roseland Neighborhood. Graduate of Thornton High School Class of 1958. Worked for the City of Chicago and Village of Dolton Water Departments. Former umpire for the Dolton Park District Softball and Little League Baseball. Past football coach for St Nicholas Church football, Roseland. Husband for 60 years of Angeline nee Zanin. Father of Julie Ann (John) McCarthy, Carrie and Gina Cerino. Grandfather of Michael Anthony McCarthy, Jaclyn (Jordan) Knight, Krystle and Frank Tuthill. Great-grandfather of Braydon McCarthy, Brody, Austin, Colin and Gianna Knight. Son of the late Frances nee Aurella and Nicholas Cerino. Brother of Mary (Charles) McCrary, Nancy (Mark) LoBue, Nicholas (Toni) Cerino and the late Mary Cerino. Uncle and friend to many. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Friday August 2, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral Saturday 9:15 am from funeral home to St Liborius Church, 71 W 35th Street, Steger. Mass 10:00 am. Entombment Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood. Info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 30, 2019