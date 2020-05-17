Frank Nagatani passed from death to life on May 13, 2020. He was born in 1946 and spent his childhood on the northwest side of Chicago. He graduated from the University of Illinois in Chicago in 1968, then served in the US Naval Air Reserve from 1968 to 1971. He helped many people over the course of his career, working first as a case worker for the Illinois Department of Public Aid in Chicago and Waukegan, before attending Law School at the University of Dayton, graduating in 1982.
His legal career took place in Pinellas County, Florida, where he worked as managing attorney for Gulf Coast Legal Services in St. Petersburg, then as child welfare managing attorney for the Florida Department of Children and Families. His final career position was supervising attorney for the Florida Department of Health, from which he retired in 2012.
He is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Linda, his son Samuel Nagatani, daughters Abigail Nagatani and Nora Nagatani, granddaughter Isabella Nagatani-Beyers, two sisters Pauline (Joseph) Oyama and Irene Miyamoto, and many more extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents, Isami and Eunice Nagatani.
Services will take place at an unspecified future time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research. Information: ELEMENTS, the cremation company, 855-550-5151 or www.elementscremation.com.
His legal career took place in Pinellas County, Florida, where he worked as managing attorney for Gulf Coast Legal Services in St. Petersburg, then as child welfare managing attorney for the Florida Department of Children and Families. His final career position was supervising attorney for the Florida Department of Health, from which he retired in 2012.
He is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Linda, his son Samuel Nagatani, daughters Abigail Nagatani and Nora Nagatani, granddaughter Isabella Nagatani-Beyers, two sisters Pauline (Joseph) Oyama and Irene Miyamoto, and many more extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents, Isami and Eunice Nagatani.
Services will take place at an unspecified future time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research. Information: ELEMENTS, the cremation company, 855-550-5151 or www.elementscremation.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.