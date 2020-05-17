Frank Nagatani
1946 - 2020
Frank Nagatani passed from death to life on May 13, 2020. He was born in 1946 and spent his childhood on the northwest side of Chicago. He graduated from the University of Illinois in Chicago in 1968, then served in the US Naval Air Reserve from 1968 to 1971. He helped many people over the course of his career, working first as a case worker for the Illinois Department of Public Aid in Chicago and Waukegan, before attending Law School at the University of Dayton, graduating in 1982.

His legal career took place in Pinellas County, Florida, where he worked as managing attorney for Gulf Coast Legal Services in St. Petersburg, then as child welfare managing attorney for the Florida Department of Children and Families. His final career position was supervising attorney for the Florida Department of Health, from which he retired in 2012.

He is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Linda, his son Samuel Nagatani, daughters Abigail Nagatani and Nora Nagatani, granddaughter Isabella Nagatani-Beyers, two sisters Pauline (Joseph) Oyama and Irene Miyamoto, and many more extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents, Isami and Eunice Nagatani.

Services will take place at an unspecified future time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research. Information: ELEMENTS, the cremation company, 855-550-5151 or www.elementscremation.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

9 entries
May 17, 2020
Frank made poker nights great, as a host and as a friend. Prayers for him and his family.
Dave
Friend
May 16, 2020
o very sorry to learn of Frank's passing. May he rest in peace. Please accept my deep sympathy, Linda. May the peace of our god be with you.
Ms Ehrenberg
Acquaintance
May 16, 2020
Lovely man, attentive grandfather, member of St Paul's Evanston. Condolences to Linda and Isabel.
Diane DiFrancesco
Friend
May 16, 2020
Frank was a special person and family man. His life was one of service as a social worker , military vet , and attorney. His many friends will miss him dearly . Our love to Linda , Sam , Abby, Nora and Isabella.
John
Friend
May 16, 2020
He was a good man, a dedicated family man, a loyal friend and an outstanding attorney who fought for the good of poor and the helpless. He will be missed by many.
John Cunningham
Friend
May 16, 2020
We are so grateful that we had the chance to know Frank at St. Paul's. Our hearts are with Linda, Isabella, and your whole family as you grieve Frank's passing. We look forward to the time when we can give you hugs and join you to remember and celebrate Frank's life. Sending our prayers, Kasey Evans, Shon Doseck, and Samuel Doseck
Kasey Evans
May 16, 2020
My sincere condolences to the entire family at this time , prayers and thoughts to u all ,
Jackie family
Neighbor
May 15, 2020
Janet
Family
May 15, 2020
He was an amazing and kind gentleman...He was an amazing grandfather..I knew him Isabella was 1 because Isabella went to the pre- school I worked at...Rest in peace Frank...Also, my thoughts and prayers go out to friends and family.
Keri Dunn
Teacher
