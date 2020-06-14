Frank O. Barr
1927 - 2020
Frank O. Barr, June 11, 2020, age 92, late of Flossmoor. U.S. Navy Veteran. Loving father of Janice (Gerald) Dedo, Karen (Harry) Skala and Evelyn (Louis) Foytik. Loving son of the late Frank C. and Rosa Barr. Brother of the late Rosemary (late Roland) Stuart. Cherished grandfather of 12. Great grandfather of 19. Frank was a 32nd Degree Mason. Resting at the Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, 18230 Dixie Highway, Homewood, Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:30 p.m. Masonic services will be at 12:00 p.m. under the auspices of Crete Lodge# 763 A.F. & A.M. Interment Evergreen Cemetery. For full obituary or further information contact tews-ryanfh.com or call 708-798-5300.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.
