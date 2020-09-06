1/2
Frank O. Llewellyn
Frank O. Llewellyn, age 92, US Army Veteran & longtime Riverside Police Officer, of Western Springs; beloved husband of the late Rosemarie T. Llewellyn (nee O'Connor) for 60 years; loving father of Patty (Patrick) Bresnahan, Joan Burns and Ann Llewellyn; devoted grandfather of Cara and Aidan Bresnahan and Frank and Connor Burns; dear brother of late Charles (Mary) Llewellyn; cherished brother-in-law of the late Jack (Jerrie) and the late Joseph (late Patricia) O'Connor; fond uncle and friend of many. Frank loved the Cubs, taking cross-country trips and golfing. Above all, he was devoted to his family. Interment private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Twin Hearts Autism Foundation, PO Box 1923, Frankfort, IL 60423 or twinhearts.org. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside at 708-352-6500 or HJFunerals.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 6, 2020.
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
