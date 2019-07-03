Home

Ringa Funeral Home
122 S. Milwaukee Ave. (Rte. 83)
Lake Villa, IL 60046
847-356-2146
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Ringa Funeral Home
122 S. Milwaukee Ave. (Rte. 83)
Lake Villa, IL 60046
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Ringa Funeral Home
122 S. Milwaukee Ave. (Rte. 83)
Lake Villa, IL 60046
Frank Oehl Obituary
Frank Oehl, 86, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Loving husband of Magdalena 'Leni.' Beloved father of Doris (John) Kristmann, Sandra (late Mark) Smith, and Jenny (Martin) Simpson. Cherished grandfather of Mike, Dan, Brian, Kyle, Jenna, Emma, Victoria, and Haley. Great grandfather of five. Brother of Eva Deubler. Visitation Monday, July 8, 2019, 9:30 – 11 a.m. at Ringa Funeral Home, 122 S. Milwaukee Ave. Lake Villa, IL 60046. Funeral Monday 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial at Ascension Cemetery in Libertyville, IL.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 3, 2019
