Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
(847) 966-7302
Frank Brilando
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
Service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
Frank P. Brilando

Frank P. Brilando Obituary
Frank P. Brilando, age 93 of Niles, Army Veteran WW II, beloved husband of Mary Lou Brilando; loving father of Lia Brilando (Daniel Vishny) and Guy (Elke) Brilando; cherished grandfather of Jenny Nilsen, Ashley Dougherty and Gina Nilsen; fond great grandfather of Natalie and Keegan Dougherty. Visitation Saturday 3:00 – 8:00 pm at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave. Niles Services 7:00 pm. in lieu of flowers contributions to the . Frank was a former Executive of Schwinn Bicycle Company and a 2 time U. S. Olympian. For Information or 847-966-7302 www.skajafuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 9, 2019
