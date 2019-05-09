|
Frank P. Brilando, age 93 of Niles, Army Veteran WW II, beloved husband of Mary Lou Brilando; loving father of Lia Brilando (Daniel Vishny) and Guy (Elke) Brilando; cherished grandfather of Jenny Nilsen, Ashley Dougherty and Gina Nilsen; fond great grandfather of Natalie and Keegan Dougherty. Visitation Saturday 3:00 – 8:00 pm at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave. Niles Services 7:00 pm. in lieu of flowers contributions to the . Frank was a former Executive of Schwinn Bicycle Company and a 2 time U. S. Olympian. For Information or 847-966-7302 www.skajafuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 9, 2019