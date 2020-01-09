Home

Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 W. 111th St.
Chicago Ridge, IL
Prayer Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 W. 111th St.
Chicago Ridge, IL
age 93, of Chicago, South Holland, and Hazel Crest IL., passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020; Beloved brother of late Margaret "Peg" (late Joseph) Stevens, Mary Helen (late James) Cahill, late George (late June) Cortilet, late Barbara (late William) Maloney, late Ann, late Peter, and late Michael Cortilet; Brother-in-law of Carol (Vic) Risser and Ruth Cortilet; Kind uncle and great-uncle of many nieces and nephews; Loving son of the late Frank and Margaret Cortilet; Frank was a veteran, a pharmacist, a sailor, and a friend, amongst many other things; Visitation Saturday 10:30 a.m. until time of Chapel Prayers 12:00 noon at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge, IL., Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; For Funeral info 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com. .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 9, 2020
