Marsh Funeral Home
305 N Cemetery Rd
Gurnee, IL 60031
(847) 336-0127
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kenosha Brewing Co.
4017 80th St.
Kenosha, WI
View Map
Frank P. DiMarco


1941 - 2019
Frank P. DiMarco Obituary
Frank P. DiMarco, age 78 passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019. Frank was born September 18, 1941 in Chicago, IL to Michele and Mary DiMarco. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Jeri DiMarco; beloved daughter, Debra (Tabetha) Melesio ; darling granddaughter, Ashley (Jessica) Melesio and Olivia Smith. Silbings include Anthony (Geri) DeMarco, Donna DiMarco and Lorraine (Don) Roszak.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 4 to 7pm at Kenosha Brewing Co. 4017 80th St. Kenosha, WI.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 1, 2019
