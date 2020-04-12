|
Frank "Pines" Piontkowski, Army Vietnam War Veteran, Purple Heart Recipient, age 74, formerly of Homer Glen. Beloved husband of Carol (nee Linkowski), loving father of Kevin, Eric (Jacqueline) and Jessica (Steve) Pane. Devoted grandfather of Georgia, Olivia Piontkowski, Kayden, Evan, Jaxson and Mason Pane. Cherished son of the late Frank and Sally. Dear brother of Nancy (the late William) Ruminski and the late Donald (Jerry Ann) Piontkowski. Many nieces, nephews and cousins. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Donations to in Frank's memory are appreciated. For further ino RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME, 708-301-3595.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2020