1/
Frank R. Angone
1942 - 2020
Frank R. Angone, beloved husband of Carol Ann (nee Balestieri); loving father of Michaelene (James) Bright, Niccolette (Peter) Barley and Danette (Sean) Benaitis.  Grandfather of Francis, James, Jessica, Grace and Michael Bright, Britney and Scott Poremba.  Great-grandpa of Atticus Bright.  Brother of Celeste Chomer, Phyllis McCauley, Carol Jean Paukovitz, James and Diane Angone.  Cherished son of the late Frank L. and Pauline.  Also many numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday 10am until time of chapel service 1:30pm at RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen. Interment private. Member of Palos Racquetball Club, Silver Lakes Racquetball, Golf and Wallyball.  708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
10:00 AM
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Homer Glen
Funeral services provided by
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Homer Glen
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
(708) 301-3595
Memories & Condolences

September 30, 2020
Dear Carol and Family, I am very sorry for your loss. May God bless all of you.
Sharon Bevan
Friend
September 29, 2020
Dear Carol and family I am very sorry for your loss
September 28, 2020
Dearest Carol and Family. So very sorry for your loss. Frank was a Good Man and will Always be remembered ❤ Anthony & Margie Biamonte
Margaret Biamonte
Family
September 27, 2020
Carol and Family
Words cannot express our deep sadness for your loss. I've known Frank practically my whole life. I've always thought of him as a kind, loving and funny man with the heart of a giant. We became closer in our later years and I enjoyed our times together. I speak for myself and Ken in saying he will be greatly missed. We're keeping you all in our thoughts and prayers hoping God will help you through your grief an ease your sorrow.
Our Love Always,
Honey and Ken
Christine Benson
Family
