Carol and Family

Words cannot express our deep sadness for your loss. I've known Frank practically my whole life. I've always thought of him as a kind, loving and funny man with the heart of a giant. We became closer in our later years and I enjoyed our times together. I speak for myself and Ken in saying he will be greatly missed. We're keeping you all in our thoughts and prayers hoping God will help you through your grief an ease your sorrow.

Our Love Always,

Honey and Ken

Christine Benson

Family