Frank R. Angone, beloved husband of Carol Ann (nee Balestieri); loving father of Michaelene (James) Bright, Niccolette (Peter) Barley and Danette (Sean) Benaitis. Grandfather of Francis, James, Jessica, Grace and Michael Bright, Britney and Scott Poremba. Great-grandpa of Atticus Bright. Brother of Celeste Chomer, Phyllis McCauley, Carol Jean Paukovitz, James and Diane Angone. Cherished son of the late Frank L. and Pauline. Also many numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday 10am until time of chapel service 1:30pm at RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen. Interment private. Member of Palos Racquetball Club, Silver Lakes Racquetball, Golf and Wallyball. 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com
