Frank R. Dobbs
1939 - 2020
Frank R. Dobbs, PhD of chemistry. Born Francis Dobrowolski on Feb. 24, 1939, passed away Sunday Sept. 6, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Maryann Dobbs (nee Kalata); loving father of Rita Dobbs; devoted son of the late Mary and John Dobrowolski; dearest brother of Thomas Dobrowolski, Edward (Mary) Dobrowolski, and the late John Dobbs; cherished uncle of Shannon (Daniel) Gallichio, Jennifer (Matt) Kondrisack, Christopher (Tina) Dobrowolski, Sarah (Joseph) Reisinger, and the late Joshua Dobrowolski; fond great-uncle of Craig Gallichio, Mack and Alyssa Kondrisack, Mitchell Dobrowolski, and Benjamin, Nathan, and Hannah Reisinger. Special friends Patrice Miller, Joseph Koperczak, and Ken Krupowicz. Cremation Private. For information Richard Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services (773) 767-4730 or www.rjmodellfh.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
September 10, 2020
I would like to offer our deepest sympathy and prayers from my family to all members of our cousin Frankie's family.
Tom
Tom Dryjanski
Family
