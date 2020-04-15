Home

Frank R. Gaweda


1931 - 2020
Frank R. Gaweda Obituary
Age 88, late of Plainfield passed away peacefully at St. Joseph Medical Center, Joliet on Friday, April 10,2020.

Frank was a proud United States Marine Corps Sergeant, serving during the Korean War conflict. Member of the Lockport American Legion John Olson Post #18 and the De Lasalle Alumni Association.

Survived by his wife, Judith Gaweda; two devoted children, Laura (Dan) Pesavento and Frank M. (Susan) Gaweda; four grandchildren, Olivia and Wyatt (Lindsey) Gaweda and Ryan Jarema and Laurenn (Brian) York; one great- granddaughter Macie York and great-grandson, Jackson York.

All Services are being privately held and full Military Honors by the United States Marine Corps and inurnment will be held at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery at a later date.

Arrangements under the care and direction of O'Neil Funeral Home
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 15, 2020
