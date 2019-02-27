Home

Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
Frank Homolka
Frank R. Homolka Sr.

Frank R. Homolka Sr. Obituary
Frank R. Homolka, Sr., formerly of Westchester, age 88. Beloved husband of 50 years to the late Louise J., nee Fikar; loving father of Frank R. (Sharon), Thomas J. (Patricia) and Carol (Richard) Reid; proud grandfather of Hannah, Shelley and Raymond Homolka and Danielle and Kara Reid; dear brother of Mildred Homolka, Camille Homolka and Blanche Miller; fond uncle, cousin and friend to many; special friend of Dolores Koontz. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials to appreciated. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 27, 2019
