Frank R. Homolka, Sr., formerly of Westchester, age 88. Beloved husband of 50 years to the late Louise J., nee Fikar; loving father of Frank R. (Sharon), Thomas J. (Patricia) and Carol (Richard) Reid; proud grandfather of Hannah, Shelley and Raymond Homolka and Danielle and Kara Reid; dear brother of Mildred Homolka, Camille Homolka and Blanche Miller; fond uncle, cousin and friend to many; special friend of Dolores Koontz. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials to appreciated. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 27, 2019