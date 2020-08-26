1/
Frank R. Kravcik
1938 - 2020
Visitation for Frank R. Kravcik, 82, a resident of Schaumburg for 14 years, formerly of Berwyn, will be held Thursday, Aug. 27 from 2:00-8:00pm with a Celebration of Life Service at 7:00pm at Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 800 S. Roselle Rd., Schaumburg. Born Aug. 7, 1938 in Berwyn to John and Susie (nee Polak); he passed away Aug. 23, 2020 in Schaumburg. Frank was the adoring husband of 22 years to Darlene (née Holmgren); loving father of Keith (Laura), the late Kenneth (Kelly), Denise (Patty) Birdsell, Dawn Horejs, Paul (Belinda) and DJ (Ozgul) Holmgren; proud grandfather of Brian, Mark, Ryan, Kristopher, Jacob, Ella, Abigail, Ashley and Jordan; dear friend to many. He will be missed by all those whose lives he touched. For information, call 847-891-2900 or for guestbook, visit www.michaelsfh.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Services
AUG
27
Service
07:00 PM
Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Services
800 S. Roselle Road
Schaumburg, IL 60193
(847) 891-2900
August 25, 2020
August 25, 2020
August 25, 2020
August 25, 2020
MAY YOU RESTIN PEACE MY PAL,MY VERY BEST FRIEND!! WE ENJOYED ALOT OF GREAT TIMES TOGETHER, ESPECIALLY OUTDOORS!! I AM THE LUCKIEST SON TO HAVE BEEN BLESSED TO HAVE SHARED LIFE WITH THE GREATEST FATHER EVER!! I WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU AND MISS YOU DAD!!!
