Visitation for Frank R. Kravcik, 82, a resident of Schaumburg for 14 years, formerly of Berwyn, will be held Thursday, Aug. 27 from 2:00-8:00pm with a Celebration of Life Service at 7:00pm at Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 800 S. Roselle Rd., Schaumburg. Born Aug. 7, 1938 in Berwyn to John and Susie (nee Polak); he passed away Aug. 23, 2020 in Schaumburg. Frank was the adoring husband of 22 years to Darlene (née Holmgren); loving father of Keith (Laura), the late Kenneth (Kelly), Denise (Patty) Birdsell, Dawn Horejs, Paul (Belinda) and DJ (Ozgul) Holmgren; proud grandfather of Brian, Mark, Ryan, Kristopher, Jacob, Ella, Abigail, Ashley and Jordan; dear friend to many. He will be missed by all those whose lives he touched.