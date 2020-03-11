Home

Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Anne Catholic Community
Barrington, IL
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Anne Catholic Community
Barrington, IL
Frank R. Pompilio


1936 - 2020
Frank R. Pompilio Obituary
Frank R. Pompilio, 83, of Lake Barrington passed away peacefully on March 9, 2020. He was born in Chicago to Mary and Louis Pompilio. He is survived by his loving wife, Angela; children, Louis, Mary Ann and Peter (Ann); grandson, Kevin; sister, Rosemarie Colella; and brother-in-law, Vincent Sansonetti. Frank was a hardworking man and an ambitious entrepreneur. He started Pompilio Trucking in the 1960s which today is a successful business run by his children. He really enjoyed fishing, boating, golfing and spending time at his second home in Clearwater Beach, FL. Visitation will be Thursday, March 12, 3PM until 9PM at Davenport Family Funeral Home, 149 W. Main St, Barrington. Mass will be Friday, March 13, at 10:30 AM with a visitation starting at 9:00 AM at St. Anne Catholic Community, Barrington. Burial will follow at All Saints Cemetery. Leave online condolences at www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 11, 2020
