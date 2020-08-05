Frank R. Varak, age 74, of LaGrange; beloved husband of Barbara (née Remsik) for 52 years; loving father of Robert (Jean) & Susan (Greg); proud grandfather of Kate, Sarah, the late Molly, Emily, Lauren, Madeline, & Emma; dear brother of Robert (Mary Beth) Varak & Carole (Hugo) Calderon; uncle & friend to many. Frank was a proud Vietnam Veteran of the 101st Airborne Division. A private Mass and burial will be held with Frank's family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to SIDS of Illinois, Inc. in Frank's name are appreciated. (https://www.sidsillinois.org/
