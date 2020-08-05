1/1
Frank R. Varak
Frank R. Varak, age 74, of LaGrange; beloved husband of Barbara (née Remsik) for 52 years; loving father of Robert (Jean) & Susan (Greg); proud grandfather of Kate, Sarah, the late Molly, Emily, Lauren, Madeline, & Emma; dear brother of Robert (Mary Beth) Varak & Carole (Hugo) Calderon; uncle & friend to many. Frank was a proud Vietnam Veteran of the 101st Airborne Division. A private Mass and burial will be held with Frank's family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to SIDS of Illinois, Inc. in Frank's name are appreciated. (https://www.sidsillinois.org/). Funeral arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside. Funeral info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
