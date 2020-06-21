Frank Robert Koster
1927 - 2020
Frank Robert Koster, AKA "Mr.88", age 92, of Plainfield, IL passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020. He was born on June 21, 1927 in Chicago, IL. Frank served his country during WW II in the Navy. Frank is survived by his loving wife, Mickey (nee Knippen) Koster; children, Connie (Frank) Sydor, Cheryl Ramey, Cindy Koster-Chambers, Christopher (Margaret) Koster, Cathy (Rocco) Abbinante, Carl Koster, Craig Koster, Carol (Greg) Wurglitz, Carmel (Craig) Fisk; 25 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Christine and son, Curtis Koster and two grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020 from 2:00 p.m – 8:00 p.m. at Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 24021 Royal Worlington Dr., Naperville. Funeral Service, Tuesday, 10:00 a.m. at the Funeral Home. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. Info: 630-922-9630 or www.beidelmankunschfh.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - South Naperville (Route 59)
JUN
30
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - South Naperville (Route 59)
Funeral services provided by
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - South Naperville (Route 59)
24021 Royal Worlington Drive
Naperville, IL 60564
630-922-9630
