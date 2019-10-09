Home

Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John of the Cross Church
5101 S. Wolf Rd.
Western Springs, IL
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John of the Cross Church
5101 S. Wolf Rd.
Western Springs, IL
Frank Ronald Kral Obituary
Frank Ronald Kral, 82, of Burr Ridge. Marine Corps Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Susan. Loving father of Deborah, Frank B. (late Jamie) and the late Michael. Devoted grandfather of Caitlin and Makenzie. Dear brother of the late Robert (Susan) and the late Cathy. Fond uncle of many. Dear partner of Christy Finlay. Visitation 10am until Funeral Mass 11am Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 at St. John of the Cross Church, 5101 S. Wolf Rd., Western Springs. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the American Parkinson's Disease Assn. or the . appreciated. Frank was a faithful representative of Mutual of New York since 1963, an avid golfer and member of LaGrange Country Club, a former member of the Boards of LaGrange Hospital, Little City and Lamb's Farm. He was very active in philanthropy. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home at 708/352-6500 or www.hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 9, 2019
