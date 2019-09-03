Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Goldman Funeral Group
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
(847) 478-1600
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Anshe Emet Synagogue
3751 North Broadway
Chicago, IL
View Map
Frank S. Alschuler, 94 died peacefully at home. Loving husband to Marjorie for 54 years until her death. Proud father to Matthew (Rachel Lang) and Mimi (Larry Stark) and adoring grandfather to Aidan and Hannah Walsh. Frank was a lifelong Chicagoan and Cubs fan, and while celebrating at the White House with the Cubs he told President Obama, "I've waited 92 years for them to win the World Series". He graduated from Swift Elementary School, University of Chicago Lab School, Dartmouth College and Yale University School of Architecture and he served in the U.S. Navy. He was a founding board member of C4, a community mental health center serving low-income residents of the northside and served on their board from 1972 until his passing. As a licensed architect, he volunteered his services to help numerous organizations. He also was a long-time advocate for affordable housing. Service will take place Wednesday, September 4, 10:00 a.m., at Anshe Emet Synagogue, 3751 North Broadway, Chicago, IL 60613. Burial at Memorial Park, Skokie. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to C4 (C4chicago.org). Info: The Goldman Funeral Group www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 3, 2019
