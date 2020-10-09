1/1
Frank S. Kamberos
Frank S. Kamberos, 98, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020; the loved husband of the late Damyra; cherished father of Nina Francesca and Livia Lucia; dear brother of the late George Kamberos (late Mary Lou), the late Catherine Limper (late James), the late Helen Caras (late James), the late Christ Kamberos (late LeAnne, and Maria), and Victoria Komas (the late Jerry); appreciated brother-in-law of the late Leila Hancock (late Dr. James Lyle); admired uncle of many nieces and nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews; loving cousin to countless; staunch and loyal friend; beloved boss. This was a man of great generosity, and a businessman who afforded a foothold to many Greek immigrants. He was a co-founder of Treasure Island Foods, the chairman of The Greek Star, a director of North Community Bank, and active in many organizations, among them the United Hellenic American Congress (UHAC) and the Hellenic Foundation. He served on the board of directors of the National Hellenic Museum for many years. Due to Covid regulations, the funeral service will be private. Contributions to Saint Demetrios Orthodox Church would be welcome in lieu of flowers: 2727 West Winona Street, Chicago, IL 60625. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com



Published in Chicago Tribune from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
DONNELLAN FAMILY FUNERAL SERVICES
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
October 8, 2020
Dear Family,
Mr. Kamberos was my husband's first boss. Bernie worked for Treasure Island as a teenager and followed in the footsteps of his late Step Father, Charles "Chuck" Dinaso, working at TI. Our sincerest Condolences to you all. The Kamberos family was so very kind and wonderful to work for.
Sincerely,
Nancy Center
Nancy and Bernie Center
October 8, 2020
Frank is not only my first cousin , he is my cherished friend and I will miss him. Thank you, Frank, for all your generous contributions to the Greek community - including the Oral History Project at the National Hellenic Museum where many generations of Greek descent will learn how hard their ancestors strived for better lives for their children in this country which offered so much.
Vickie Kamberos
