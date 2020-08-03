1/
Frank Scalise
Frank C. Scalise, 87, of Chicago, formerly of Sorbo San Basile, Calabria, Italia, passed away on July 31, 2020, surrounded by his family. Dearly beloved husband of Concetta nee Vero for 62 years. Loving father of Teresa (Neal) Sears, Alba (Rob) Fulton, and Sandra (Tony) Troiano. Proud nonno of Robert, Alexandra, Julia, Ryan, Gina, Nick and Marco. Beloved son of the late Antonio and Teresa (nee Madia). Dear brother of Giuseppe (Maria) Scalise, Caterina (late Rossi) Vero, Carmela (late Nino) Capellupo, the late Palma (late Frank) Ursetta, the late Primo (Masina) Scalise; and fond brother-in-law of the Vero family: Enzo, Edda, Silvano, Alba, and the late Rossi, Lidia, Luigi, and Giulia. Cherished uncle to many nieces and nephews and friend to all. Visitation Tuesday Aug. 4 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Funeral Wednesday 9:00 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Eugene Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Entombment Immaculate Heart of Mary Mausoleum, All Saints Cemetery. Due to the current health guidelines, we are limited to 50 attendees at a time. We kindly ask that you quickly exit the funeral home after paying your respects to the family so that all visitors have an opportunity to enter. Masks and proper social distancing required. The coffee lounge is not available for use, so please refrain from bringing food or beverage into the funeral home. Funeral Info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
AUG
5
Funeral
09:00 AM
Cumberland Chapels
AUG
5
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Eugene Church
Funeral services provided by
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
1 entry
August 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cumberland Chapels
