Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
View Map
FRANK SPIOTTO Obituary
Frank R. Spiotto, age 92, of Schaumburg; loving father of Caroline and Francesca; beloved son of the late Frank C. and Frances Spiotto, nee Markett; dear brother of the late Caroline, Rosalyn, Loretta, Rita, Virginia and Dolores. United States Navy Veteran World War II. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 West Cermak Road, two blocks west of Mannheim Road, on Wednesday, November 13, from 9 am until time of service at 11 am. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Donald R. Smith, director. 708-772-0258 or 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 12, 2019
