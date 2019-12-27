|
Frank Stephen Byczek, 87, of Rogers, Ark and long-time resident of Chicago, passed Fri., Dec. 6. Mr. Byczek was born Dec. 26, 1931 in Chicago to the late Frank M. and Helen Nowak Byczek. He was also preceded by his sister and brother-in-law, Delores and Stanley Novak and his nephew Wayne Novak. Frank retired to NW Ark. from a career as a long-haul truck driver and owner-operator of a trucking business. He was a member of the Teamsters union. Survivors include numerous extended family members, business associates and dear friends. Funeral and interment in Resurrection Cemetery, Justice, will be at 12:00 pm, Sat, December 28, 2019. Arrangements by Rollins Funeral Home in Rogers, Ark. www.RollinsFuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 27, 2019