Frank T. Bresnahan Jr.

Frank T. Bresnahan Jr. Obituary
73, suddenly Oct 29 in Arizona. Proud U.S. Army Veteran and retired C.P.D. Loving Husband of Toni (Gooday). Born in Chicago to the late Frank T. Sr. & the late Sarah E. (O'Toole). Son in-law of the late Henry and late Mary Rose Gooday. Brother of Sarah Bresnahan, the late Cathy (late Jim) Crowe, Mary (late Dave) Koszyk, Peggy (Mike) Wurzburg, the late Jim (Pam), and Joe (Cindy) retired C.P.D. Brother in law of Henry Gooday Jr. Fond nephew, cousin, uncle and friend to many. "Vis" kid St. Rita class of '65. Services were private in AZ.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 1, 2019
