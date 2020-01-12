|
Frank T. Burns "Coach Frank," Age 67, Born into Eternal Life on January 8, 2020. Beloved son of the late Mary Kay (nee Towle) and Dr. J. Harold Burns. Loving brother of Mary Ellen (Joe) Franger, Gini Burns, Peter (Meg) Burns, James "Cowboy" Burns, and the late Kathy Burns, R.N. Proud "Uncle Frank" to Meg (Frank) Urbano, Joe Jr., Peter, Andy (Anne) Franger, Katie BurnsWick, Annie, and Liam Burns. Frank is also loved by his Vanecko, Towle, Tschetter, Friend, and Hope Family cousins as well as his NWBA family, students, CK alumni, and friends all across the country. Head Coach of Gold Medal Men's USA Paralympic Team (Seoul 1988), Assistant Coach of World Championship Men's USA National Team (Sydney 1998) and Bronze Medal USA Paralympic Team (Sydney 2000), He was the first NWBA Executive Director (2000-02) and member of the NWBA Hall Of Fame. For the past 17 years, Frank served as Physical Education Teacher at the Sonia Shankman Orthogenic School. Coach Frank would take the most uninterested or uncoordinated student and turn them into someone who felt strong, athletic, and confident in their body. Coach Frank gave each student a funny and personalized nickname, that made each child feel important, and empowered. Visitation Friday, January 17th, 3-8pm and Saturday morning, January 18th, 9:30am-10:30am at Christ the King Church, 9235 S. Hamilton Ave., Chicago, IL 60643. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday at 10:30am. Private Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the National Wheelchair Basketball Association, 1130 South Elkton St., Suite A, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 or online at: https://nwba.sportngin.com/register/form/887774648 are most appreciated. Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors, 708-636-5500 or www.heeneyfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 12, 2020