McMurrough Funeral Chapel
101 Park Place
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-2626
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McMurrough Funeral Chapel
101 Park Place
Libertyville, IL 60048
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
121 E Maple Ave
Libertyville, IL
Frank T. Kapple Obituary
Frank Thomas Kapple, 78, US Army passed away peacefully on Dec. 26, 2019 at home with his family. Frank was born in Chicago at St. Elizabeth's Hospital. He graduated from Notre Dame High School in Niles in 1959 and from The University of Notre Dame in South Bend in 1963 with a degree in Business Administration. He was a CPA and had a practice- Kapple, Jensen & Assoc. in Hinsdale. After retiring from his practice he returned to work part time for Dieck, Aremos & Assoc. in Waukegan.

Frank is survived by his wife, Barbara (nee Smigielski) of 57 years, his sister Joyce Cain and five sons: Brian (Wendy), Frank (Linda), Mark (Anne), Richard (Nadine) and Patrick (Amanda) and 10 grandchildren-Mackenzie, Joseph, Owen, Margaret, Riley Lynn, Luke, Penelope, Marlow, Henry, Maximilian and a great-grandson, Miles. He was preceded in death by his parents Edwin and Alice (nee Ehrenheim) Kapple.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 am January 4th at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 121 E Maple Ave, Libertyville. Visitation will be held from 4:00 - 8:00pm January 3rd at McMurrough Funeral Chapel, 101 Park Pl, Libertyville. In lieu of flowers a donation to Notre Dame College Prep High School in Niles would be appreciated. Attention: Mary Beth Ficht, Class of 1959 Scholarship Fund. Funeral info (847) 362-2626 & www.Libertyvillefuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 31, 2019
