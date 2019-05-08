|
Frank Thomas Lettiere, 88, US Air Force Korean War Veteran passed away peacefully on Monday May 6, 2019 surrounded by family. He was a beloved husband to Kathleen Jane Lettiere née Flynn of 61 years. Loving father to Frank Thomas Jr. (Beth), Karen, Kathy (Bill) Hudek, Michael, Joan, Kelly and Joseph (Allison). Cherished grandfather to Frank Thomas III, Maryellen Danaher, Michael Steven, Michael Anthony, Kathleen Danaher, Gina, Jessica Esparza, John Esparza, Gaige Bentley, Jack, Max and Samantha. Great-grandfather to Rose, London, Frank IV and Jack. Loving Uncle of Michael Perry and many dear nieces and nephews. Frank lived a full and happy life with family and friends. Funeral Friday, 10:15 am at the Vandenberg Funeral Home, 17248 Harlem Avenue Tinley Park, IL. to St. Stephen Church, Mass 10:45 AM. Interment In St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation, Thursday 3:00-9:00 PM. For information on services 708-532-1635 or www.vandenbergfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 8, 2019