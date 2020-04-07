|
Frank T. Nykiel Jr., Proud Army Veteran, passed away after a short illness. Original owner of the Korner Shrimp House on Archer Avenue. Beloved Husband of the late Beverly, nee Palus. Loving and Devoted Father to Keith (late Karen) Nykiel, Kathleen Furgala, Kimberly (Gino) DiNardo, Kevin Nykiel and Kenneth (Lisa) Nykiel. Proud "Grumpa" of 15 and great Grand "Grumpa" of 2. Fond Brother of Lucille (Charles) Gibbs. Dear Uncle of many Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and Best Friend to many. Frank will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved him. Frank was a life long member of St. Camillus Church. Due to the circumstances with the COVID-19 virus, burial will be private. A Memorial Mass and Military Honors and a Celebration to honor Frank's life will be scheduled for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Foran Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to Frank's family on his personal tribute website at: www.foranfuneralhome.com. 708-458-0208.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 7, 2020