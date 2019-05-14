Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Frank T. Stefansko

Frank T. Stefansko Obituary
Frank T. Stefansko, age 93, W.W. II Navy Veteran, beloved husband of the late Stella (nee Kissel) and the late Stell (nee Lauraitis); loving father of Cathy (Tony) Waitkus, Dee (the late Dennis) Berens, Judy Baluk, Patti (Henry) Stepniak and Bob (Laura) Stefansko; grandfather of 8; great-grandfather of 11; great-great-grandfather of 1; brother-in-law of Joe Stefanisin; uncle of many nieces and nephews. Past Commanders of Darius-Girenas V.F.W. Post, and the Nativity BVM Knights of Columbus and retired employee of Talman Federal Savings and Loan. Visitation Thursday 3-9 P.M. Funeral Friday 9:30 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home 7732 W. 159th St. Orland Park to St. Julie Billiart Church Mass 10:00 A.M. Interment St. Casimir Cemetery In lieu of flowers donations to the would be appreciated. Funeral Info: 708 429-3200.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 14, 2019
