Frank T. Stefansko, age 93, W.W. II Navy Veteran, beloved husband of the late Stella (nee Kissel) and the late Stell (nee Lauraitis); loving father of Cathy (Tony) Waitkus, Dee (the late Dennis) Berens, Judy Baluk, Patti (Henry) Stepniak and Bob (Laura) Stefansko; grandfather of 8; great-grandfather of 11; great-great-grandfather of 1; brother-in-law of Joe Stefanisin; uncle of many nieces and nephews. Past Commanders of Darius-Girenas V.F.W. Post, and the Nativity BVM Knights of Columbus and retired employee of Talman Federal Savings and Loan. Visitation Thursday 3-9 P.M. Funeral Friday 9:30 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home 7732 W. 159th St. Orland Park to St. Julie Billiart Church Mass 10:00 A.M. Interment St. Casimir Cemetery In lieu of flowers donations to the would be appreciated. Funeral Info: 708 429-3200.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 14, 2019