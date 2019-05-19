Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Frank Tuma, 87 of Salem formerly of Cicero was born in Chicago to the late Frank and Anastasia Tuma, passed away May 17, 2019. Frank was the loving husband of Marlene Tuma (nee Holly); loving father of Mark (Sheila) Tuma, Frank Tuma, Laura Tuma, and Linda (Scott) Novak; cherished grandfather of Mark and Frank Tuma, and Matthew and Lindsay Novak. Frank loved all of his animals, and was a proud member of the Carpenters Local Union 54 for 66 years. A visitation will be held on Tuesday May 21st from 10-1pm at Woodlawn Funeral Home 7750 W. Cermak Rd. Forest Park, IL 60130. Interment to follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park Forest Park, IL. For More information visit www.woodlawnchicago.com or call 708-442-8500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 19, 2019
