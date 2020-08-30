Frank W. Jakubiak, 93; beloved husband of Rose Marie, nee Cerone; devoted father of Gary Jakubiak and Joyce (Dennis) Doherty; cherished grandfather of Brian Jakubiak, John Doherty and Frank Doherty; loving great-grandfather of Brandon; dear brother of the late Virginia (late Joseph) Drozd; loving uncle and great-uncle of many. Memorial will be scheduled for a future date. Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May He Rest In Peace. For future info: www.colonialfuneral.com