Peterson Funeral Home
6938 West North Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
(773) 637-4441
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:30 AM
Service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Frank w. Kekstadt Sr. Obituary
Frank W. Kekstadt, Sr., age 71, of Lombard, formerly of Oak Park. Beloved husband of Catherine, nee Olson. Loving father of Frank, Jr. (Malu), Terry (Rachel) , Dan and James (Melissa) Kekstadt. Loving and proud Grandpa of Audrey, K.C., Carmina & Vivian. Juliana & Thomas and Jackson Kekstadt. Dear brother of Herb and the late Norm and the late Betty. Decorated and proud USMC Viet Nam veteran. Long time employee with United Airlines. Visitation Friday, Sept 13th 4:00pm to 8:00pm at PETERSON-BASSI CHAPELS / GAMBONEY & SON DIRECTORS, 6938 W. North Ave. (3 blocks east of Harlem) Chicago. Funeral Saturday, Sept 14th, 11:30 a.m.at the funeral home with services at 12 noon. Interment in Chapel Hill Garden West Cemetery in Oakbrook Terrace. Info; 708/848-6661
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 8, 2019
