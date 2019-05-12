|
Frank Zubricki of Oak Lawn, formerly of Chicago and Honolulu, HI; Beloved husband of Mary; Loving father of Walter (Theresa) Zubricki, Albin (the late Loretta) (Lynn) Zubricki, Frank G. (Patricia) Zubricki, Nancy (Joseph) Karczewski and Michael (Carla) Zubricki; Dear grandfather of Jeffrey (Lauren) Zubricki, David (Catherine) Zubricki, Matthew (Marina) Zubricki, Tina (Eric) Burton, Tiffany (Edward) Zubricki, Brittany Zubricki, Stephanie Zubricki, Amanda Zubricki, Anthony Zubricki, Nicholas (Ashley) Karczewski, Missy Karczewski, Alicia Karczewski, Mark Karczewski, Joseph Zubricki, Marco Zubricki and Juliana Zubricki; Dear great-grandfather of Sydney, Cade, Nora-Jayne and Zuzu Isabella; Fond brother of the late Eugene (Angela) Zubrzycki, the late Eugenia (Swiatkowska) Zubrzycki, the late Milka (the late Vincent) Vechara, Maria (the late Emil) Brzegowa, Stephan (the late Joanna) Zubrzycki; Fond brother-in-law of Pauline (the late Julian) Rapacz. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.Visitation, Tuesday, May 14, 2019, 3:00PM to 9:00PM at Damar-Kaminski Funeral Home & Crematorium, 7861 S. 88th Avenue, Justice, Illinois. Funeral, Wednesday, May 15, 2019, 9:00AM prayers to begin from the funeral home to Saint Fabian Church, 7450 W. 83rd Street, Bridgeview, Illinois for 10:00AM Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Justice, Illinois. For more information, 708-496-0200 or www.kaminskifamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 12, 2019