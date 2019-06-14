Home

Frankie Stewart
Frankie Jean Stewart Obituary
Stewart , Frankie Jean Stewart, Frankie Jean (nee Bayor), age 83, passed away on June 8, 2019, at Symphony of Chesterton Rehabilitation Facility. Born on March 24, 1936, Frankie was a lifelong Hobart resident. She was an ardent dog lover and a loyal supporter of the Hobart Humane Society. She was preceded in death by her second husband, Donald L. Stewart, parents Hosea and Martha Bayor, and brother, Charles Bayor. She is survived by son Timothy (Cynthia) Beckett of Westville, IN; granddaughters Julie, Stacie, and Brandie Beckett, cousin Robert Mitckess of Valparaiso, IN and several nieces, nephews, and friends. Per her wishes, there will be no funeral service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hobart Humane Society in Frankie's name. Cremation will be handled by Rees Funeral Home in Hobart.



Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 14, 2019
