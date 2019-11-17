|
Franklin A. Donahue, 87 of Arlington Hts., loving husband of 61 years to Johanna (nee Bonazza); loved father to Suzanne (Karl) Langhammer, Thomas (Jana) Donahue and Carolyn (Dan) Fitzgerald; cherished grandfather to Lauren (Fiancé Andrew Tassy) Langhammer & Nicholas (Fiancé Katie Kuranty) Langhammer, Caileigh and Jake Donahue, Haley, Sarah and Brian Fitzgerald; sister-in-law Mary Reifstek; dear brother to the late Jerry; and fond uncle to many nieces and nephews. Memorial Visitation Monday, November 18, 2019 from 4 pm until 8 pm at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Hts. Rd. (four blocks south of Palatine Rd.), Arlington Hts., IL 60004. Memorial Visitation 9 am, Tuesday, November 19, 2019 until the 10 am Funeral Mass at St. Edna Catholic Church, 2525 N. Arlington Hts. Rd., Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Interment will be at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery in Palatine. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Edna Outreach Program. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 17, 2019