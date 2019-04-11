|
Franklin D. Hiter, 95, WWII Army Air Corp Veteran. Beloved husband of Blanche, nee Chvosta; devoted father of Joanne (Kenneth) Urbik, Janet (Paul) Pepich, Robert (Judith), Richard (Karen) and Joyce (Vincent) Obrzut; proud grandfather of 15; great-grandfather of 8; dear nephew of Lorraine Genenbacher. Visitation Saturday, April 13, 2019, 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Remembrance and Sharing Saturday 8:00 PM at Chapel Hill Gardens South Funeral Home, 11333 S. Central Ave., Oak Lawn, IL. Interment Private. Frank dedicated his life to family, Community Service in the Village of Alsip; as Civil Defense Director, trustee and many other Alsip community projects and activities. He also served many years on the District 218 School Board. Info 708-636-1200.
