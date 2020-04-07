|
Dr. Franklin Friedman, MD, age 93; beloved husband of the late Eunice "Fran" nee Ceasar and the late Barbara Aven; loving father of Deborah (Richard) Greenswag, Susan Nitzkin and William (Krista) Friedman; adored grandpa of Jeffrey, Sarah (Travis), Amy, Zach, Erica, Ilana, Wyatt and Cole; proud great-grandpa of Henry; dear brother of the late Ross (the late Jill) Friedman; treasured uncle of many; fond companion of Joyce Rebell. Due to the pandemic and out of concern for our extended family and friends, services and shiva will be private. Donations in his memory may be made to the , 230 W. Monroe - Suite 200, Chicago, IL 60606. For information and to leave condolences: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 7, 2020