Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Resources
More Obituaries for Franklin Friedman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Franklin Friedman M.D.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Franklin Friedman M.D. Obituary
Dr. Franklin Friedman, MD, age 93; beloved husband of the late Eunice "Fran" nee Ceasar and the late Barbara Aven; loving father of Deborah (Richard) Greenswag, Susan Nitzkin and William (Krista) Friedman; adored grandpa of Jeffrey, Sarah (Travis), Amy, Zach, Erica, Ilana, Wyatt and Cole; proud great-grandpa of Henry; dear brother of the late Ross (the late Jill) Friedman; treasured uncle of many; fond companion of Joyce Rebell. Due to the pandemic and out of concern for our extended family and friends, services and shiva will be private. Donations in his memory may be made to the , 230 W. Monroe - Suite 200, Chicago, IL 60606. For information and to leave condolences: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Franklin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
Download Now