Franklin J. Samuelson Sr. Age 95, WWII Army Air Corp. Veteran, beloved husband of Lorraine nee Stundl, loving father of Marguerite (James) Morphey, Charles Samuelson, Mary Beth Vanerka, Anna Marie (Jeff) Young, Franklin Jr. (Laura) Samuelson, Eileen (Lenny) Cumbo, Lori (Rich) Duran, and the late Marie (Morgan) Singel, grandfather of 17, great-grandfather of 7, brother of the late Lawrence (Ramona) Samuelson. Visitation, funeral, and interment are private. Arrangements entrusted to Modell Funeral Home. For info (630)-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com