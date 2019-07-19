Home

Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Rev. Franklin L. Johnson Obituary
Rev. Franklin L. Johnson passed from time to eternity in Carrollton, Texas in his sleep on July 8, 2019 at Brook Haven Rehabilitation Center. Franklin graduated from Froebel High School. He was a veteran of the US Army. Retired employee of the US Postal Services. Former employee at Guy & Allen Funeral Directors. Franklin was a faithful member of New Friendship Baptist Church until leaving to become interim Pastor at St. Paul Baptist Church in Gary, Indiana. He was preceded in death by loving wife Queen H. Johnson, parents Paul and Evelyn Johnson, sister Jean Dungy, brother Paul Johnson Jr., 4 sons Franklin Johnson Jr., Edward Hamilton Jr., Anthony Hamilton, Carey Hamilton, 2 grandsons Kenan Felder and Darnell Hamilton. Franklin leaves to cherish his loving memories 2 sons Frank Bailey of Merrillville, IN, Lionel (Bridget) Hamilton of Las Vegas, NV, 4 daughters Leatrice, Sharon (Curtis) Whitt of Frisco, TX, Michele (Albert) Maiden of Desoto, TX, and Valerie (Walter) Jones of Frisco, TX, 21 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren, and 5 great great grandchildren, 2 sisters in law Lula Hewlett of Merrillville, IN, Maggie Sykes of Memphis, TN and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with funeral services to immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. all at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue. Interment Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 19, 2019
