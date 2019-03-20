|
|
Franklin Mills, 88. Beloved husband for 52 years of Martha, nee Brown; devoted father of Andrew (Jessica) and Larry (Melanie) Mills; proud grandfather of Grace, Griffin, Lolly, and Solomon; caring brother of Arlene (Donald) Fleischman and the late Lorraine Schwartz; fond uncle of Michele, Andrea, Janice, David, Leslie, Alan, Robin, and Paul; loving brother-in-law of the late Rhoda (late Bertram) Oif. Franklin was a proud Korean War veteran, serving as 1st Lieutenant in the Air Force. He was a longtime valued employee of IBM as well as the former President of the Fairview School Board. He absolutely loved classical music- he was a talented piano player, opera aficionado, and experienced volunteer for the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. He was involved with the summer theater program at Niles West High School and could often be found performing magic. He will be deeply missed. A memorial service will be held Friday, March 22, 11 AM, at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd, Wilmette. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, www.cso.org/give. For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 20, 2019